31-jähriger Schwuler adoptiert 89-jährige Oma

Seit fünf Jahren sind Chris Salvatore und Norma Cook befreundet - um seine fast 60 Jahre ältere Nachbarin vor der Einweisung in ein Pflegeheim zu retten, zogen die beiden kurzerhand zusammen.
Auf Instagram dokumentiert der 31 Jahre alte schwule Schauspieler aus West Hollywood seine Freundschaft und das Zusammenleben mit der 89-Jährigen, die an Leukämie erkrankt ist. "Sie ist meine adoptierte Großmutter, und ich bin ihr Enkel, den sie nie hatte", schrieb er vor vier Tagen zu einem gemeinsamen Selfie.
Instagram / chrissalvatore
I hope this little update will bring some sunshine to your rainy day here in La. We are reaching the 2 month mark since my neighbor Norma has come home from the hospital and I am so happy to share that she is continuing to prove the doctors and nurses wrong by continuing to THRIVE! To prolong the remaining funds to prevent her from having to be moved into a county facility, Norma and I have decided to move her into my apartment across the hall where she now has her own beautiful room and bathroom! She loves it! I do most of my work at home so I am here most of the time to care for her so it only made sense to the both of us. She is my adopted grandmother and I am her grandson she never had. :) We will still have caregivers coming in to care for her as well as her weekly hospice visits from the nurses and doctors. I just wanted to let you all know Norma loves reading your comments and I seriously think all the support and love is keeping her healthy. Now who wants to come to dinner? Ã°ÂÂÂ#myneighbornorma... I mean #myroomatenorma Ã°ÂÂÂ
"Es erfüllt mich, für sie da zu sein", erklärte Chris Salvatore gegenüber dem US-Portal Today.com. Sie hätten sich auf Anhieb verstanden: "Als sie eine junge Frau war, hatte sie eine Menge schwule Freunde. Und weil ich auch schwul bin, konnte sie sich sicher bei mir zu Hause fühlen."
Auch Norma äußerte sich mehr als zufrieden über ihre neue Wohngemeinschaft: "Die meiste Zeit quatschen wir, trinken Champagner und essen Nüsse." (cw)
