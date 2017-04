Wirbel um Kreuz im New Yorker Homokiez

Story goes like this: 9 days ago an enormous cross showed up chained and locked to my apt gate. The mysterious owner of the cross has the key and moves it around my street (which happens to be Gay St). Confused by the mute point this stranger was trying to make with a cross on Gay street, my neighbors & I decided to turn the cross into a Love Cross. Strangers, family, friends, dogs, neighbors & random tourist all stopped to paint, drink champagne in the street and celebrate the cross that symbolizes love in the neighborhood. Plot twist: we added our own lock to the chained cross and superglued both key holes. #GayStreet #westvillage #LoveCross 🗝❤️✌🏾

