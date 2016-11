16.11.2016

16.11.2016 New York Times über einen schwulen Schwarzen: Confronting Racism in Berlin, One Offensive T-Shirt at a Time

Isaiah Lopaz is a black American living in Berlin. On a regular basis Germans ask him where he comes from. No, no, where he really comes from. He's a college-educated artist and writer — who is frequently mistaken for a drug dealer.



