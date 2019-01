Liebe verdient Respekt - auch in Indien

View this post on Instagram

It happened! Huge billboards in New Delhis busiest spot promote messages of love and acceptance of LGBT+ people. This is the first time in India's history an LGBT+ billboard has been displayed. In September 2018 India Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality. But years under a discriminatory law has led to a lot of misinformation and distrust of LGBT+ people in the country. This kind of public messaging opens up the conversation about violence and prejudice against LGBT+ people in India. #newdelhi #india #lgbt #lgbtindia