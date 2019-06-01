Auch Royals feiern den Pride Month

View this post on Instagram

Continuing with our tradition to rotate the accounts we follow based on causes and social issues that matter to us: For the month of June we proudly shine a light on PRIDE. This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community - those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future. We stand with you and support you Because its very simple: love is love. Images above from the accounts we are now following and artist Ruben Guadalupe Marquez