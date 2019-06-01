Hauptmenü Accesskey 1 Hauptinhalt 2 Footer 3 Suche 4 Impressum 8 Kontakt 9 Startseite 0
https://queer.de/b?2654

Auch Royals feiern den Pride Month

  • 01. Juni 2019, noch kein Kommentar
Bild: sussexroyal / instagram

Mit einer Fotocollage auf Instagram erklären Prinz Harry und Herzogin Meghan ihre Solidarität mit der LGBTI-Community: "Wir stehen euch zur Seite und unterstützen euch."

Im Juni, dem Pride Month, wolle es bewusst Instagram-Accounts würdigen, die die queere Community unterstützen, schreibt das royale Paar zu seinem Post von Samstagmorgen. Gleichberechtigung von LGBTI-Menschen sei ihm ein wichtiges Anliegen.

Instagram / sussexroyal

Zu den neun ausgewählten Fotos mit vielen Regenbogenflaggen gehört auch ein Bild von Harrys Mutter Prinzessin Diana, die keine Berührungsängste kannte und sich auf dem Höhepunkt der Aids-Krise für Menschen mit HIV einsetzte. Eine Schwarz-weiß-Aufnahme zeigt eine Mutter, die für ihren schwulen Sohn auf die Straße geht.

Zur Begründung ihres Engagements schreiben Harry und Meghan auf Instagram: "Es ist ganz einfach: Liebe ist Liebe." (cw)

01. Juni 2019
