Auch Royals feiern den Pride Month

Mit einer Fotocollage auf Instagram erklären Prinz Harry und Herzogin Meghan ihre Solidarität mit der LGBTI-Community: "Wir stehen euch zur Seite und unterstützen euch."
Im Juni, dem Pride Month, wolle es bewusst Instagram-Accounts würdigen, die die queere Community unterstützen, schreibt das royale Paar zu seinem Post von Samstagmorgen. Gleichberechtigung von LGBTI-Menschen sei ihm ein wichtiges Anliegen.
Continuing with our tradition to rotate the accounts we follow based on causes and social issues that matter to us: For the month of June we proudly shine a light on PRIDE. This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community - those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future. We stand with you and support you Because its very simple: love is love. Images above from the accounts we are now following and artist Ruben Guadalupe Marquez
Zu den neun ausgewählten Fotos mit vielen Regenbogenflaggen gehört auch ein Bild von Harrys Mutter Prinzessin Diana, die keine Berührungsängste kannte und sich auf dem Höhepunkt der Aids-Krise für Menschen mit HIV einsetzte. Eine Schwarz-weiß-Aufnahme zeigt eine Mutter, die für ihren schwulen Sohn auf die Straße geht.
Zur Begründung ihres Engagements schreiben Harry und Meghan auf Instagram: "Es ist ganz einfach: Liebe ist Liebe." (cw)
01. Juni 2019
