Trans Model neues Gesicht von Chanel

Kommentare
Noch keine Kommentare.
Theodora "Teddy" Quinlivan ist das erste offen transsexuelle Model, das für den Mode- und Kosmetikkonzern Chanel arbeitet.
Die 25-jährige US-Amerikanerin postete am Montag das obige Foto sowie ein Ausschnitt aus einem Werbevideo für Chanel Beauty auf Instagram - zusammen mit einem bewegenden Text. "Mein ganzes Leben war ein Kampf", schreibt Quinlivan und berichtet vom Mobbing in der Schule, Morddrohungen, Schläge vom eigenen Vater und einem Karriererückschlag, nachdem sie sexuelle Übergriffe öffentlich machte. Dass sie nun als erste offen transsexuelles Model von Chanel unter Vertrag genommen wurde, sei ein "Sieg, der die ganze Scheiße wieder wett macht".
Instagram / teddy_quinlivanView this post on Instagram
CHANEL BEAUTY -I find I dont cry anymore when things are sad, but isnt it interesting when we shed tears in moments of triumph. This was one of those triumphant cry moments for me. My whole life has been a fight. From being bullied at school consistently, kids threatening to kill me and going into graphic detail how they were going to do it, my own father beating me and calling me a fagot, to receiving industry blowback after speaking publicly about being sexually assaulted on the job... This was a victory that made all of that shit worth it. I had walked 2 shows for Chanel while I was living in stealth ( stealth meaning I hadnt made my trans identity public yet) and when I came out I knew Id stop working with some brands, I thought Id never work with the iconic house of Chanel ever again. But here I am in Chanel Beauty Advertising. I am the first openly trans person to work for the house of Chanel, and I am deeply humbled and proud to represent my community. The world will kick you down, spit on you, and tell you youre worthless. Its your job to have the strength to stand up and push on, to keep fighting, Because if you give up then you will never experience the tears of triumph. Thank you to everyone who made this dream a reality! @nicolaskantor @shazmakeup @sebastienrichard1 @casadevallbelen
Teddy Quinlivan war 2015 vom Kreativdirektor von Louis Vuitton entdeckt worden. Zwei Jahre später outete sie sich als trans, weil die Trans-Community "mehr Sichtbarkeit braucht und mit mehr Visibilität auch mehr Akzeptanz bekommt", wie sie damals gegenüber CNN erklärte. Das in Boston geborene Model hat bereits für Marken wie Redken, Milk Makeup und Maison Margiela Fragrances gearbeitet. In diesem Jahr präsentierte sie auch die Pride-Kollektion von Esprit (queer.de berichtete). (cw)
28. August 2019
Noch kein Kommentar
Noch keine Kommentare.