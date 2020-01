Bisexuelle Kandidatin bei Miss USA

View this post on Instagram

Being Queer is not a platform. The reason I waited so long to come out as a member of the LGBT+ community was that I didnt think who I choose to love should define who I am. Life is short. And I have more questions then answers, but one thing Im sure of is that we came here to love. And if the people Ive loved means I am queer or bi or whatever they call it, then I am proud of that. Because I am never going to walk away from an opportunity to love when its rare light shines through in a world that is quick to judge and forget. I may be LGBTQ, but thats just one detail on the list of things that make me Rachel. I hope by sharing this with you, you can believe that its okay to accept every way you love in this world. Your love is a gift here, and so are you. The world might not understand, but they dont need to. Because I am my own why. Photo by @lalroseut #iamwhy #missutusa #lgbtq #roadtomissusa