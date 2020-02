Klappen zu Kunstwerken!

View this post on Instagram

The PISSOIR finally ready! After years of struggling with the authorities, our project is becoming a reality. We are very pleased that our initiative "The PISSOIR" has now succeeded in making a small piece of jewelry out of the old urinal at Holzplatz. Our idea of turning it into a memorial site for three very prominent guest residents of Isarvorstadt was realized with the support of the district committee 2 Ludwigsvorstadt-Isarvorstadt and the cultural department of the state capital Munich. The artists of the streetart-group »Graphism« have now designed the outer walls of the urinal with motifs for Freddie Mercury, Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Albert Einstein. #freddiemercury #rainerwernerfassbinder #alberteinstein #holzplatz #münchen #munich #graphism #martinarz #tomzufall #münchen72 #thepissoir #klohäuslamholzplatz #graffiti #streetart #urbanart #streetartmunich #streetartmünchen #pissoir