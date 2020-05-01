Anderson Cooper ist Vater geworden

Kommentare
Pünktlich zum internationalen Tag der Regenbogenfamilien hat der bekannteste schwule Journalist der Welt die Geburt seines Sohnes Wyatt bekanntgegeben.
Eine Leihmutter habe den Jungen am Montag auf die Welt gebracht, teilte der CNN-Moderator Anderson Cooper in der Nacht zu Freitag auf Instagram mit, wo er auch vier Fotos postete. "Er ist nach meinem Vater benannt, der starb, als ich zehn war. Ich hoffe, ich kann ein genauso guter Vater sein wie er es war."
View this post on Instagram
I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and Im grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing - what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.
Wyatt Morgan Cooper, so der komplette Name seines Sohnes, habe bei der Geburt 3,2 Kilo gewogen, teilte der 52-jährige New Yorker mit. "Er ist süß, weich und gesund, und ich bin mehr als glücklich." Sein Sohn sei für ihn ein besonderes Geschenk, schrieb Cooper weiter: "Als schwuler Junge dachte ich, dass es niemals möglich sei, ein Kind zu haben. Und ich bin so dankbar für die, die es möglich gemacht haben, für die Ärzte und Schwester und alle, die bei der Geburt meines Sohnes involviert waren."
Cooper moderiert seit 2003 die Fernsehsendung "Anderson Cooper 360°" auf CNN. Er gehört zu den bekanntesten Fernsehmoderatoren der USA. Seine Homosexualität galt viele Jahre als offenes Geheimnis, in den Medien geoutet hatte er sich aber erst 2012 (queer.de berichtete).
Im vergangenen Jahr hatte auch Coopers schwuler Kollege Andy Cohen, mit dem er die CNN-Silvestershow vom New Yorker Times Square moderiert, die Geburt eines von einer Leihmutter ausgetragenen Sohnes bekanntgegeben (queer.de berichtete). (cw)
03. Mai 2020
