Die Geburtsstunde der trans Bewegung

Our neighborhood. Our history. Our resilience. Our community. Our future. Thank you to all of our community partners and community leaders for making this vision come to life to commemorate the sanctity of black trans lives, the rich history we hold as we approach the 54th anniversary of the Comptons Cafeteria Riots and our ability to find joy in the movement, the protest as we band together in community. Special thank youd to: @honeymahogany @janelle_tf @matthaneysf @counterpulse @yourkinfolkz and the incredible artists and volunteers who gave their time and voices to make this a beautiful proclamation for our neighborhood! : @photosbygooch #blacktranslivesmatter #tenderloin #sanfrancisco #transgenderdistrict