Ein Hotel kämpft mit Gästefoto für LGBTI-Rechte

Despite the homophobia and discrimination we still get in todays world, Hugo and I still stick true to being who we are and living our lives normally on a day-to-day basis; no need to hide our sexuality or our love for one another. Thanks to @wsingapore for taking the progressive step in celebrating diversity, embracing differences and showing the world that love can be just as simple. And to all the positive comments and support weve gotten so far from the W saga, you guys warm our heart and we believe that if we keep spreading love and not hate, we will soon live in a beautiful world we all yearn for. Keep loving, and keep these conversations going (not just during pride month). One day, slowly but surely, we will be able push boundaries and make an impact. We gotta keep believing and taking small steps forward! PS: But first, we need to work towards repealing Penal Code 377A in Singapore - a law that criminalize sex between two consenting male adults #loveislove #inclusivity #repeal377a