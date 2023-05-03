https://queer.de/b?4160
Jetzt kommt die "Fagsmafia"
- 03. Mai 2023, noch kein Kommentar
Mit der Eröffnung der neuen Ausstellung "horny & depressed" am Freitag im Berliner Buchladen Eisenherz stellt sich ein neues queeres Fanzine erstmals der Öffentlichkeit vor.
Die erste Ausgabe von "Fagsmafia" kann bereits über die Homepage zum Preis von 18 Euro zuzüglich Versandkosten bestellt werden. Das 64-seitige Heft enthält beeindruckend-authentische (Polaroid)-Fotos von sehr unterschiedlichen nackten Männern, die wohl gerne Sex hätten, aber im Moment überwiegend allein in ihren Wohnungen sind.
Zum Fanzine-Launch veröffentlichte die Fagsmafia ein schönes Gedicht:
Get а flat in Kreutzberg.
Get an underpaid job.
Buy a washing machine.
Open a bank account.
Pay health insurance.
Choose friends. Choose a club.
Choose to stay in line
under the falling snow for 3 hours.
Choose going to school
trying to learn German,
waste your nights mixing
antibiotics and kebabs.
Choose a photo camera,
Launch a blog, make a fanzine.
launch a party, make an exhibition.
Decide to waste away, breathing your
last breath while dressed in a dismal
black attire, serving as nothing but a
shame to the egocentric, messed-up
offspring you have raised to take
your place in society.
I wanted to die young
I wanted to die this Saturday night
but I'm too tired to go out
and tomorrow I must go to the office.
Die Ausstellung "horny & depressed" mit Fotos aus dem Fanzine wird am Freitag, den 5. Mai 2023 um 18 Uhr im Buchladen Eisenherz (Motzstraße 23, Berlin-Schöneberg) eröffnet. Gleichzeitig findet dort die Buchpremiere des Bildbands "BOYS! BOYS! BOYS!" aus dem Kehrer Verlag statt. (mize/pm)
Bild: Fagsmafia
Links zum Thema:
» Fagsmafia-Homepage
» Die Fagsmafia auf Instagram