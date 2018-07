Model Derek Chadwick outet sich als schwul

yoooo this is so unreal!! so stoked to be on the august cover of @gaytimesmag so proud of this cover and so grateful for the support ive gotten over the last year. riding this wave has been filled with so many new experiences. thank you to everyone who supports and allows opportunities like this for me to grow. gaytimes.co.uk/buy photography: @ryanpfluger stylist: @cryoungin words: @wjconnolly hair: @_sirsa_ grooming: @ginadaddona

A post shared by Derek Chadwick (@derekchadwick) on Jul 23, 2018 at 8:00am PDT