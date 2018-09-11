Profi-Golfer Tadd Fujikawa outet sich als schwul

Kommentare
Der US-Profi will mit seinem Coming-out anderen helfen, sich selbst zu akzeptieren.
Der 27-jährige Golfspieler Tadd Fujikawa hat sich am Dienstag auf Instagram als schwul geoutet. Der im hawaiianischen Honolulu geborene Amerikaner ist der erste Golfprofi, der offen über seine Homosexualität spricht.
"Also Ich bin schwul", schrieb er auf seiner Seite neben einem Bild, das ihn mit nacktem Oberkörper zeigt. "Ich erwarte nicht, dass jeder das versteht oder mich akzeptiert. Aber bitte seid so gnädig, mir oder irgendjemanden in der LGBTQ-Community nicht eure Überzeugungen aufzwingen zu wollen." Er wolle mit seinem Coming-out andere inspirieren, einfühlsamer und liebevoller miteinander umzugehen.
Versteckspiel belastete Fujikawa
Lange habe er mit sich gerungen, ob er sich outen wolle, so Fujikawa weiter. "Ich dachte, ich müsste das nicht tun, weil es nicht wichtig ist, dass jeder das weiß. Aber ich erinnere mich daran, wie viel die Coming-out-Geschichten anderer mir in meinen dunkelsten Zeiten Hoffnung gegeben haben." Er habe zu viel Zeit damit verbracht, eine Rolle zu spielen und seine sexuellen Orientierung zu verstecken. Außerdem habe er Selbsthass empfunden. Über Jahre habe ihn dieses Versteckspiel psychisch belastet.
Nun wolle er mit seinem Coming-out andere inspirieren, da die Gesellschaft noch immer nicht so weit sei: "Auch wenn [Homosexualität] heutzutage in unserer Gesellschaft akzeptierter ist, gibt es immer noch Kinder, Jugendliche und Erwachsene, die deswegen lächerlich gemacht werden und die Diskriminierung erfahren, nur weil sie sind, wie sie sind", schrieb der Sportler. Manche würden sich sogar das Leben nehmen. Solange dies weiter an der Tagesordnung sei, werde er versuchen, auf die Missstände hinzuweisen und für Gleichbehandlung zu kämpfen. "Lasst uns alle unseren Teil dazu beitragen, diese Welt besser zu machen", schrieb der 27-Jährige.
*PLEASE READ* Coincidentally, today is world suicide prevention day. However, I was going to share this regardless. So I'm gay. Many of you may have already known that. I don't expect everyone to understand or accept me. But please be gracious enough to not push your beliefs on me or anyone in the LGBTQ community. My hope is this post will inspire each and every one of you to be more empathetic and loving towards one another. I've been back and forth for a while about opening up about my sexuality. I thought that I didn't need to come out because it doesn't matter if anyone knows. But I remember how much other's stories have helped me in my darkest times to have hope. I spent way too long pretending, hiding, and hating who I was. I was always afraid of what others would think/say. I've struggled with my mental health for many years because of that and it put me in a really bad place. Now I'm standing up for myself and the rest of the LGBTQ community in hopes of being an inspiration and making a difference in someone's life. Although it's a lot more accepted in our society today, we still see children, teens, and adults being ridiculed and discriminated against for being the way we are. Some have even taken their lives because of it. As long as those things are still happening, I will continue to do my best to bring more awareness to this issue and to fight for equality. Whether the LGBTQ is what you support or not, we must liberate and encourage each other to be our best selves, whatever that may be. It's the only way we can make this world a better place for future generations. I don't want this to be focused on me. I just want to spread love and acceptance to others who are in a similar situation. If anyone out there is struggling, please don't hesitate to reach out to me. YOU ARE LOVED AND YOU ARE ENOUGH AS IS, EXACTLY AS YOU ARE! I can't wait for the day we ll can live without feeling like we're different and excluded. A time where we don't have to come out, we can love the way we want to love and not be ashamed. We are all human and equal after all. So I dare you spread love. Let's do our part to make this world a better place.
Fujikawa schrieb 2006 Geschichte, als er sich als 15-Jähriger für die US Open qualifizierte bis heute hat das kein jüngerer Spieler geschafft. Er galt damals als Wunderkind des Golfsports, doch die großen Erfolge als Profi sind bislang ausgeblieben. Immerhin konnte er während seiner Profikarriere bislang sechs Turniere gewinnen. (dk)
