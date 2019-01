Frankreich schickt schwulen Teenager zum Eurovision Song Contest

View this post on Instagram

Some say love… A phrase of a great song by Bette Midler. To me love has no limits and especially not in gender. A couple of years ago I came out as bi-sexual. It was the best thing I have ever done in my life. Not because I want to fool around with both girls and boys, not because I cant choose… Quite the opposite: my choice is clear. I fall in love with a person. And how lucky I am Ive found that person a couple of months ago. Want to talk about being bi? Are you struggling with your sexuality? You can always send me a DM. Lets support each other.