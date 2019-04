Megan Fox fordert Widerstand gegen die "Liste des Hasses"

View this post on Instagram

My home state of Tennessee is on the verge of passing a Slate of Hate. A slew of anti-LGBTQ bills including business license to discriminate, child welfare and anti-trans bills Text HRCTN to 472472 NOW to stop these anti-LGBTQ bills from becoming law. #LGBTQ #LGBT #Tennessee #HumanRightsCampaign If you are wondering what Buddha beneath the Bodhi tree has to do with anything…this is where Siddhartha Gautama reached Nirvana and became the Buddha… Hoping the imagery influences your subconscious to make an enlightened choice and support a good and noble cause.