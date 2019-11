"Friends"-Devotionalien werden zugunsten von LGBTI-Organisation versteigert

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY FRIENDSGIVING! In celebration of the series' 25th anniversary, Prop Store and Warner Bros. Television are proud to present an exclusive auction of props, costumes, scripts, a canoe, some turkeys, the Holiday Armadillo, and more from the production of FRIENDS. Register now for a chance to win an original production script from the show and be among the first to start bidding December 3rd in this one-of-a-kind online auction. PropStore.com/FRIENDS #FriendsAuction #Friends25