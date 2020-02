Rosario Dawson outet sich als bisexuell

View this post on Instagram

I will not be ashamed. this is just who I am. and who I was meant to be. No mistakes. so right here I stand. Im out on my own two feet. no you will not tear me down. no my heart will not be bound. sing it loud. sing it loud. Im proud. Im proud. #Repost @oranicuhh happy pride month! sending love to my fellow lgbtq+ homies. keep being strong in the face of adversity. loud & proud. heres a lil throwbyke to last year.