Cara Delevingne outet sich als genderfluid

#PRIDE: In 2018, Cara Delevingne told her fans that she identified as sexually fluid. Now, Cara Delevingne is proud of her pansexual identity. "I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themselves, whether its they or he or she, I fall in love with the person and thats that. Im attracted to the person," she says. At the link in bio, Delevingne discusses her journey, shares how she celebrates Pride, and opens up about how she was told she needed to have a beard if she wanted to be successful. (: @beaugrealy)