New York: 15.000 Menschen bei "Black Trans Lives Matter"-Demo

Two Black trans women (#RiahMilton and #DominiqueFells) were reported murdered in the last week. A trans man (#TonyMcDade) was killed by Tallahassee police. In the past week, Trump also revoked discrimination protections for trans people. Protestors refuse to be silent. Today a march and protest is taking place in front of the Brooklyn Museum to demand for justice. Protestors chant "Black Trans Lives Matter" throughout the streets. #BrooklynLiberation. Follow our IG stories today for live coverage. Video by: @whembleysewell RG: @raquel_willis