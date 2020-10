Gloria Estefan wollte ihre lesbische Tochter früh unterstützen

View this post on Instagram

National Anything day puts a lot of pressure on us earthlings within these troubled times, let alone any. Heres my message . Be you. Be kind. Be better. Be open, be careful if you feel unsafe, be LOVE. Anything else is icing … Happy love day… because that should be every. Single . Day. I love you @holagemeny Loving you is worth climbing the highest mountain to scream it from. You push me, you pull me in, we make magic. And nothing nor anybody could ever make me believe any ounce of that is anything else . If you want to hear my story make sure to tune in Wednesday for @redtabletalkestefans on @facebookwatch @aysiamarotta